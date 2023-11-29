Annual Brett/Robinson Charity Rummage Sale Dec. 9

Brett/Robinson’s Annual Charity Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the company’s laundry at 25050 Canal Road in Orange Beach. The sale includes items donated by employees, condo owners, friends and people in the Pleasure Island community. Items for sale will include furniture, household goods, home accessories, clothing, toys and other assorted goodies. Payment is by cash or check. The charity fundraiser also includes Split the Pot 50/50 raffle. Last year’s winner received $2,000. The Brett Robinson krewe is also conducting a toy drive and will accept new toys in original packaging that can be exchanged for a $10 voucher towards purchases.

For more info, please contact Sabrina Downey at 251.948.1899.