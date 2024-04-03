Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Schedule

Thursday, May 2

4 – 9 pm: Festival open with food, retail, arts & crafts

4:30 – 6 pm: This Side of 49*

4:30 – 8 pm: Free Lawn Games on OWA Island

5 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

6 pm: Tri-City Saviors

7 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

7:30 pm: Balloon Glow (weather & wind permitting)

Friday, May 3

11 a.m. – 10 pm: Festival open with food, retail, arts & crafts

11 am – 2 pm: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Meet & Greet

11:30 am: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

1 – 4 pm: Interactive Balloon Display (weather permitting)

2 – 8 pm: Free Lawn Games on OWA Island

2:30 – 4:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Pilots Meet & Greet

3 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

3 – 5 pm: Funky Lampshades *

6:30 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

5 – 7 pm: Eric Michael Taylor

7:30 – 9 pm: Tethered Rides & Glow (weather permitting)

8 – 10 pm: Southbound 75

Saturday, May 4

11 a.m. – 10 pm: Festival open with food, retail, arts & crafts

11 am – 2:00 pm: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Meet & Greet

11:30 am: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

1 – 8 pm: Free Lawn Games on OWA Island

2 – 2:30 pm: Pow Wow Club Performance

3 – 5 pm: Ryan Dyer

3 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

1 – 4 pm: Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)

2:30 – 4:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Pilots Meet & Greet**

5 – 7 pm: Hannah Anders *

6:30 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show

7:30 – 9 pm: Tethered Rides & Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

7 – 9:30 pm: Drive!Drive!