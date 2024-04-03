The Haven will have pets at Fairhope monthly markets

The Haven for Animals, a no-kill, non-profit animals shelter, will have cute, adoptable dogs and pups for prospective adopters to meet beginning at the April 27 market at Fairhope Pier Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Haven will continue to participate in the Saturday markets at the pier going forward.

“Seeing families connect with our animals brings immense joy in our hearts and reinforces the importance of our mission,’’ said Haven Ex. Director Michael Graham.

More market info, visit BayAreaEventsAL.com. More Haven info: havenforanimals.org.

Pictured: Amanda Spann with her rescued animals, Great Dane, Freya, and cat, Mystic.