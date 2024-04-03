Holy Spirit Gift Shop Grant

Holy Spirit Thrift Shop has awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 to the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast for its Construction Mission to the Dominican Republic. The grant is funded by thrift shop sales. The Holy Spirit Thrift Shop is a ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. The shop is located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797. Pictured: John Butterick, Geary Gaston and Karen Anderson, with the Dominican Republic Mission.