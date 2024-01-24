Gulf Shores Garden Club Seminar slated Feb. 7

By Diane Clark

Grab a friend and get your ticket for Gulf Shores Garden Club’s 31st annual floral seminar. The speaker will be Jina Logan on “Designing On A Dime.” The event will presented at the

Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, February 7 at 10 am. Admission is by advance ticket only. Doors open at 9:15 am. Tickets are $30 which includes the program, lunch, and door prizes.

“It seems that folks these days are always seeking ways to be thrifty with floral arranging. However, they want to design and create beautiful arrangements for their homes or as gifts,” Gina Jogan said.

The seminar is open to people of all ages. Men are welcome also. Hurry to get your ticket at: Thomas B Norton Library, 221 West 19th Ave, Gulf Shores, Island Enclosures at 3757 Gulf Shores Pk, Suite E, Gulf Shores, or by mail at Charlotte Higgins, 1484 Sandpiper Lane, Unit 5, Gulf Shores. Her phone is 205 410-3190. Email is c.s.higgins@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Scholarship Fund and other community interests.