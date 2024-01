Orange Beach Seafood Fest Feb. 24 at Wharf

The 32nd Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show will return to the Wharf on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is a major fundraising event for the Makos Academics Arts & Athletics Club, which directly benefits Orange Beach schools. Each year, more than 15,000 people attend.