Gulf Shores sponsors July 4 fireworks on GSP Pier

Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks displa beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier.

Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators. The pier will re-open to the public the following morning at 6 a.m. For moew info, call (251) 968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.