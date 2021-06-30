Miss Firecracker Contest part of ‘Bama’s July 4 celebration

Celebrate Independence Day at the Flora-Bama and watch some ladies compete for the title of Miss Firecracker, the final contest before the Labor Day extravaganza where one lucky winner will be crowned Miss Flora-Bama 2021. That winner will take home prizes valued at $5000. The top three in the July 4 Miss Firecracker Bikini Contest will be eligible to compete for the grand prize on Sept. 4. The Miss Firecracker competition starts at 3 p.m. in the ‘Bama Big Tent. Sign ups start at 1 p.m. in front of the tent. The Flora-Bama is, of course, directly on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. Pictured: Smiles all arond at past Flora-Bama bikini contests.