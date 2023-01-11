Gulf State Park Fishing Pier guided tours offered Fridays

Join naturalists from Gulf State Park as they for an exclusive guided tour of the park’s landmark fishing pier every Friday through May from 9-10 a.m. Learn about the history of the pier and the park for the minimal cost of $3 per vehicle to park at the pier for two hours and a $2 sightseeing fee per person to walk on the pier. If you’re an overnight guest at the Park, sightseeing is free. Meet at the picnic tables across from the tackle shop on the pier for the weather dependent tours. Gulf State Park Pier is located at 20800 E Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.