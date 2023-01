Pleasure Isle Blood Drive Feb. 13 at G.S. Activity Center

The Pleasure Island Blood Drive will be held on Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr. in Gulf Shores. Register for appointments online at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Walk in appointments will be available. Call David Angle at 248-797-9852 for more info.