GSPD nabs burglers who broke into Diamond Jewelers

Just seven minutes into the new year, officers from the Gulf Shores Police Department responded to a burglary in progress call at Diamond Jewelers, a longtime local business located at 108 East 20th Ave. On scene, the officers found that the alarm had been activated after the suspects had made forcible entry. No merchandise was taken. The suspects had fled, but officers were able to quickly determine the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle and detained occupants Ricardo Fabian Soto-Vargas, 34, and Sebastian Vilches, 36. Neither suspect gave an address before being charged with burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana.

Both are currently being held at the Baldwin County Jail on these charges with an immigration hold due to verification that they have entered the United States illegally.

Investigators are working with multiple law enforcement agencies to determine if Soto-Vargas and Vilches have connections to a South American theft ring that is responsible for similar crimes throughout the United States. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to please contact the Gulf Shores Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.