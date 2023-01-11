Four Old Broads opens Jan. 20 at Theatre 98

Four Old Broads will open on Jan. 20 and continue thru Feb. 5 at Theatre 98 in Fairhope. Written by Leslie Kimbell and directed by Jeffrey Lovingood, the play is set at Magnolia Place Assisted Living, resident Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – she just needs to convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. A mystery unfolds and hilarity ensues as the gals try to outsmart Nurse Pat and get their vacation. For ticket info, visit theatre98.org.