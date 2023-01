Jazz Gumbo Jan. 16 in downtown Pensacola

Jazz Pensacola presents its Monday, Jan. 16, Jazz Gumbo, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, located at 130 E.Government St. in downtown Pensacola. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for members and guests; $12 for non-members and free for students and military with ID. Become a member at the event and get in free. Info: jazzpensacola.com or (850) 433-8382.