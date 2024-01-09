Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest Jan 28 at Heritage Park

The Gumbo & Alabama Slammer Fest will be held on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. at Heritage Park in Foley. Festivities include food trucks, tons of gumbo options, contests, a huge kid zone, pony rides, a petting zoo, contests for event bucks and a large variety of vendors. Alabama Slammers, bloody marys, beer & wine will be served and entertainment includes Cliff Dorsey at 10:30 a.m., Sons of Bocephus at 1 p.m. and The Tip Tops at 4 p.m. Entry is $5 and free to those 12 & under More info: beachlifeevents.com.