Villagio hosts Lost Key Lighted Night Market on Jan. 18

Lost Key Lighted Night Market at Villagio (13700 Perdido Key Dr.) on Perdido Key will be held on Jan. 18 from 5-9 p.m. Each vendor will decorate their tent with unique lights and sell arts and crafts, artisan goods, and handmade jewelry. Sample local flavors and catch a performance from a local entertainer Scott Koehn. More info: perdidochamber. com.

Vendors include Artworks Local Art & Gifts; Wooftografie; SunMed – Your CBD Store; Flora-Bama

Chef Jerry’s; Perdido Artist Gallery; Perdido Key Souvenirs & More; Lost Key Golf Course; Saltwater Impressions; Luxury Coastal Vacation; Jellyfish/Paul’s Pizza; Entertainer Charter Fishing; Perdido Beach Resort; The Luxe Clinic; Wild Magnolia Kombucha; JOY Creations; Play House Spice; Nik’s Creations; First Tee/Goofy Golf; Pensacola Lighthouse; BeachLIFE Fitness; Hewitt Solutions; Beach Getaways; Perdido Key Rotary; AL Aquarium – Dauphin Island Sea Lab.