Little Lagoon restorations projects topic of Jan. 18 meeting

Dan Bond from the City of Gulf Shores will lead a presentation by three experts about multi-million-dollar Little Lagoon restoration projects during the Jan. 18 Little Lagoon Preservation Society meeting at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Drive in Gulf Shores. This meeting is open to all interest parties and starts at 5:30 p.m. with socializing, light food and beverages. The discussion of projects intended to improve the water and food chain quality in Little Lagoon starts at 6 p.m.

Dr. PJ Waters of Auburn’s School of Fisheries will present a 5-year plan, creating an oyster park and the measurement of the park’s impact to water quality.

Dr. Eric Sparks of Mississippi States’ Coastal Marine Extension Program will discuss shoreline management including owner cost-share possibilities with an emphasis on Living Shorelines.

Dr. Ken Heck of University of South Alabama’s, Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences previews plans to enhance sea grasses toward historical levels. More info: littlelagoon.org.