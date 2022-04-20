Historic St. Peter’s in Bon Secour hosts fish-fry on May 5

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will host its monthly summer fishfrys beginning May 5 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries will also be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1 and October 6.

“Come join in the fun in the beautiful, picturesque town of Bon Secour. We look forward to once again seeing our returning guest as well as the new ones,’’ said church volunteer Shannon Longcrier.

Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out and include sides of hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. The cost is $12. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10 in Bon Secour.