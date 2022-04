Perdido Chamber craft & vendor fair slated April 30

The Perdido Area Chamber of Commerce will host a spring craft and vendor fair on Saturday, April 30 at Innerarity Point Park, located at 5828 Cruzat Rd., from noon – 5 p.m. Shoppers are also invited to come out and browse locally sourced crafts, goods, and services. A few vendor booths are available for $50 for chamber members, $100 for non-members, and $200 for commercial entities. For more info, call 850-492-4660 or email Lori@PerdidoChamber.com.