Author Lou Vickery will speak at Foley Library on April 27

Local author Lou Vickery will give a presentation at the Foley Public Library’s monthly Coffee & Donuts With an Author on April 27 at 10 a.m. Free coffee and donuts will be served, and reservations are required.

Vickery has been a professional baseball player, worked in training and development, spent 15 years hosting a radio show and now hosts a television show on BLU TV. He is also the author of 12 books and even had a theatre production.

Some of Vickery’s books include A Touch of Gray, The Rise of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Reach Beyond, Motivators for Salespeople and Winner’s Edge.

RSVP online at foleylibrary.org or call 251-943-1031 for a reservation. You can also check the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more library events and programs. The library is located at 319 E Laurel Ave.