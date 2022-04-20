Friday, April 22, 2022
Latest:

News 

Author Lou Vickery will speak at Foley Library on April 27

Mullet Wrapper 67 Views

Author Lou Vickery will speak at Foley Library on April 27

Local author Lou Vickery will give a presentation at the Foley Public Library’s monthly Coffee & Donuts With an Author on April 27 at 10 a.m. Free coffee and donuts will be served, and reservations are required.
Vickery has been a professional baseball player, worked in training and development, spent 15 years hosting a radio show and now hosts a television show on BLU TV. He is also the author of 12 books and even had a theatre production.
Some of Vickery’s books include A Touch of Gray, The Rise of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Reach Beyond, Motivators for Salespeople and Winner’s Edge.
RSVP online at foleylibrary.org or call 251-943-1031 for a reservation. You can also check the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more library events and programs. The library is located at 319 E Laurel Ave.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!