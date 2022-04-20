Mental Health Fair April 30 at Robertsdale’s Honeybee Park

The Baldwin County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health will host the Mental Health Fair & NAMI Walks Your Way on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon at HoneyBee Park on Hwy. 59 in Robertsdale. Cody Green will provide music. More info: 251-279-0573 for further information.

Exhibitors invited include: Alabama Free Clinic; AltaPointe & The Stepping Up Initiative; Alzheimer’s Association of Alabama; Association for Suicide Prevention Autism Alabama Boys & Girls Club; Crisis Intervention Foley Police Department & Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; Kairos Outside; Peer Helpers – Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation; United Way; Wings Across Alabama.

Activities: Art for Children; Corn Hole (bring your own equipment); Exercise for Women & Youth: The Bar Fitness.