Holiday Gingerbread Jam Dec. 4 at O.B. Event Center

A holiday favorite for Orange Beach residents, an event that fills everyone with a big dose of holiday spirit, is the annual Gingerbread Jam on December 4 at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf. This gingerbread house building competition, a fundraiser for the Expect Excellence Culinary Program, is spilt into family division and business divisions. Entry fee is $10 and $25, respectively. Buzzcatz Coffee and Sweets of Orange Beach has captured the top spot in the business category the last three years.

“It’s always fun for the whole staff. It’s a real collaborative effort and we get ideas from everyone. We try to tell a story with each entry,” said Kim Asbury, executive chef and general manager of Buzzcatz. For tickets or more info, visit orangebeachal.gov/events.