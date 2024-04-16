Hollingsworth Wins Oratorical Contest

Five local students participated in the Optimist Club Oratorical Contest. The winner on the Zone Level is Allie Hollingsworth, a junior at Elberta High School. Pictured are Preston Taylor, Allie Hollingsworth, Thomas Hopkins, Layla Green and Mirabella Manson. Allie is a representative of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay and serves as president of the Junior Optimist Club. She will now compete in the Regional contest in Mobile. Second Place winner is Thomas Hopkins, Elberta High School and Third Place was presented to Layla Green, a student at Foley High School. The topic of this year’s contest is “How to Change the World with Optimism.”