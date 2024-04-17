Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon named top Wreaths Across America supporter

By Dayre Lias

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon has been named the number one Wreaths Across America (WAA) support group in America. Thanks to our sponsors, the support from NAS Pensacola, the Barrancas National Cemetery staff, and our entire WAA team, we are the number one group in the nation for promoting Wreaths Across America! Out of 559 sponsoring groups in Florida alone, Kiwanis of Big Lagoon is also number one. Each year, millions of volunteers and patriots gather in local, state, and national cemeteries across all 50 states and abroad to pay tribute to our veterans. On December 16, 2023 approximately 27,000 veteran’s gravesites were honored at Barrancas National Cemetery aboard NAS Pensacola. Unfortunately, thousands of the historic gravesites could not be remembered.Throughout the country and over seas over 3 million wreaths were placed.

This year’s theme, “Live with Purpose,” draws inspiration from the remarkable stories of Wreaths Across America volunteers whose impactful work in their communities is a beacon of inspiration for all. To learn more about this year’s effort to Remember, Honor and Teach the sacrifices our veterans and their families in this area have made go to barrancaswreaths.com. May we never forget!

Pictured: The Kiwanis sponsored Bailey Middle School Builder’s Club volunteered at this past December’s Wreaths Across America at Barrancas Cemetary.