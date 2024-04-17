St. Benedict’s German Fest April 27 in Elberta

The 51st Annual St. Benedict Catholic School German Festival will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will feature arts, crafts vendor booths, live entertainment, a kids village, and homemade German food such as sausages, potato salad, pastries, strudels and kiffels.

Raffle tickets are available for $100 each with a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and ten additional $200 cash prizes. The drawings will be held at the festival beginning at 5pm. Limited tickets will be sold. To purchase online at secure.qgiv.com. To purchase a raffle ticket, inquire about sponsorships, or more info, visit StBenedictGermanFest.com, email info@saintbenedict.net or call 251-986-8143. St. Benedict is located next to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at 12786 Illinois St. in Elberta. (Turn south at the Dollar General) Pictured: Fest fun in 2023.