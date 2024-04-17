St. Benedict’s German Fest April 27 in Elberta
St. Benedict’s German Fest April 27 in Elberta
The 51st Annual St. Benedict Catholic School German Festival will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community event will feature arts, crafts vendor booths, live entertainment, a kids village, and homemade German food such as sausages, potato salad, pastries, strudels and kiffels.
Raffle tickets are available for $100 each with a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000 and ten additional $200 cash prizes. The drawings will be held at the festival beginning at 5pm. Limited tickets will be sold. To purchase online at secure.qgiv.com. To purchase a raffle ticket, inquire about sponsorships, or more info, visit StBenedictGermanFest.com, email info@saintbenedict.net or call 251-986-8143. St. Benedict is located next to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church at 12786 Illinois St. in Elberta. (Turn south at the Dollar General) Pictured: Fest fun in 2023.