Holy Spirit Episcopal Chili Cook-Off

About 75 people attended the Jan. 6 Holy Spirit Episcopal Church Ephany Burning of the Greens and Chili Cook-Off. Father Will Lowrey celebrated the Burning of the Greens, a tradition of celebrating the arrival of the wise men and the end of the Christmas season. The 11 participatng chili teams presented their chili to judges Mayor Robert Craft, Bishop Kendrick and Steve Griffin. Pictured: Mayor Craft & winners of the contest: 1st place Chuck Rumbley, 2nd place, Sam Nelson, 3rd place was Kelby Prince. People’s Choice was one by the team of Gene & Jamie Poole and Nancy and Steve Campbell.