Congrats To Elberta Middle School FCCLA
Congratulations to Elberta Middle School FCCLA on their success at the 2024 Baldwin County FCCLA Competition participants. First Place Chapter Service Project Display: Addison Cranford and Mackenzie Santose; Second Place Event Management: McCoy Ezell, Brylee Householder, and Maggie Thorjusen; First Place Food Innovations: Blakely Kichler; First Place Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation: Avie Busby and Ryleigh Fogos; First Place Sports Nutrition: Emma Franks and Michlynne Shaver; Special thank you to our volunteers Brelyn Bowman, GG Goxcon, and Taylor Yates. Next stop State Competition March!