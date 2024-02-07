Paul Mueller Earns Black Belt

Paul Mueller of Josephine/Pirates Cove recently attended a Jujutsu training camp in Starkville where he earned his black belt in Akayama Ryu Jujutsu. Paul was required to demonstrate a wide variety of defenses and attacks along with fighting two experienced black belts while his family cheered him on from the sidelines.

Pictured: Paul with Mark Barlow, head instructor of the Akayama Ryu Jujutsu system. In 1988, Alex Marshall combined his over six decades of training and founded Akayama Ryu Jujutsu and named Barlow one of his two senior representatives. Upon Marshall’s passing, Barlow assumed the leadership of Akayama Ryu Jujutsu and he now has students teaching across the United States, Trinidad/Tobago and Canada. Along with numerous awards and recognitions, Barlow has written numerous articles on Jujutsu, Judo and self defense along with the book, Jujutsu: Legacy Of The Samurai.