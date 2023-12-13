Ice skating, Santa part of Wharf holiday experience

Tis the season for holiday lights, joy and family t The Wharf in Orange Beach. The fun activities for all ages this season include the following attractions:

• Photos with Santa: Weekends thru Christmas Eve. Times vary by date; Wharf Store, Suite D118

• Ice Skating Rink presented by Pepsi thru Jan. 15; Times vary by date; nder the large white tent near Main Street entrance

• Holiday SPECTRA Laser Light Experience thru Dec. 31; Main Street with timeless tunes and classic sing-a-longs. • Kids Confetti Drop, Dec. 31 from 10 am – 2 pm; Main Street & Palms Plaza; confetti will fall from the sky at noon. There will also be tons of fun kids’ activities.

• Reelin’ in the New Year from

5 p.m. – midnight on Dec. 31 at Main Street, Marlin Circle & Palms Plaza. The Park Band, midnight marlin drop and a fireworks finale.

More info about Christmas at The Wharf: visit alwharf.com.