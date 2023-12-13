Gulf Shores Polar Bear Dip is New Year’s Day at noon

By Taylor Means

The 13th Annual Gulf Shores Polar Bear Dip will take place on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 at high noon, rain or shine, at the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (in front of The Hangout: 101 E. Beach Blvd). Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for this uniquely coastal, family-friendly event presented by the Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The Hangout, The City of Gulf Shores, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Dress up in a wacky outfit or just show up and be a part of this uniquely coastal event. The beach party starts at 10 AM with beachfront entertainment by DJ Saint Nic. Enjoy the beach bonfire, games, and entertainment as we countdown to take the dip at high noon, followed by a party at the Hangout, featuring entertainment, free chili & hot chocolate for everyone who takes the plunge. The event is totally free! Polar Bear Dip souvenir T-shirts ($20) will be available and donations are encouraged.