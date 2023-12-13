Make 3D turtle decorations at Bon Secour Refuge Dec. 16

Craft lovers of all ages are invited to make their own 3-D sea turtle decorations out of recycled paper, during a free holiday craft event on Saturday Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bon Secour National wildlife Refuge Visitor Contact Station at 12295 Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores.

“Come join us for some holiday arts and crafts,’’ said Morgan Lane. “Learn how to make a 3-D turtle ornament out of recycled magazines, color in some pop-up turtles, and cut out snowflakes! We’ll provide the paper, cut out turtles, glue, and coloring supplies. Please bring your own magazine if possible but we will have extra.’’