Island Food Pantry Nov. 21 at O.B.’s The Island Church

Christian Life the Island Church in Orange Beach will host it’s next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 21. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the office at 251.967.4840 to receive more details.

The food will be distributed at 8:30 a.m. with a drive thru. The Island Church has been blessed by Convoy of Hope who will be bringing in 25,000 pounds of food for this event. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.