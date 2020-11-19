Planes, Trains & Automobiles is final Movie at Meyer Park Nov. 19

The Movies at Meyer Park series conclude at its namesake Gulf Shores neighborhood park on Nov. 19 with the showing of the classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

. It is a free event, and attendees bring their lawn chairs and blankets and snacks and beverages for a movie under the stars.

The movie begins at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Ave. Current COVID-19 regulations will be followed and social distancing will be required. For more info, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal. gov.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a 1987 American comedy film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes. It stars Steve Martin as Neal Page, a high-strung marketing executive, and John Candy as Del Griffith, a goodhearted but annoying shower curtain ring salesman.