O.B. Community Assn. Christmas Dinner is Dec. 7

By Dianne McElroy

The Orange Beach Community Assoctiation will host its Christmas Pot Luck Dinner on December 7 at 6 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to bring a covered dish or dessert. If you are unable to a bring anything and wish to join us, there is a $5 charge for the meal. The entree will be Turkey and is furnished by the OBCA. We will probably join in with a few Christmas carols at this dinner. New members are always welcome. Dues is $13 for a single member and $25 for a family per year. Come join in for a festive Christmas dinner!