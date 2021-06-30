July 4 Freedom Run has 5K, 1 mile options
From ribbons and bows to flags, socks & t-shirts, break out your best red, white and blue attire and scream America during the Flora-Bama’s 1st Annual Freedom Run on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. The event will feature a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, and a $10 registration will get all who participate a t-shirt (only guaranteed for the first 400), swag and medals to celebrate our freedom. Winners for top 10 male/female will receive a $25 Flora-Bama gift card. Awards party to follow with a food buffet, drinks and the great sounds of Mike Diamond.
A portion of the proceeds from this race will benefit Operation Re-Connect, a non-profit bringing together families of service men and women after overseas combat deployment to reconnect with their families in the communities of Perdido Key, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login