July 4 Freedom Run has 5K, 1 mile options

From ribbons and bows to flags, socks & t-shirts, break out your best red, white and blue attire and scream America during the Flora-Bama’s 1st Annual Freedom Run on Sunday, July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. The event will feature a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, and a $10 registration will get all who participate a t-shirt (only guaranteed for the first 400), swag and medals to celebrate our freedom. Winners for top 10 male/female will receive a $25 Flora-Bama gift card. Awards party to follow with a food buffet, drinks and the great sounds of Mike Diamond.

A portion of the proceeds from this race will benefit Operation Re-Connect, a non-profit bringing together families of service men and women after overseas combat deployment to reconnect with their families in the communities of Perdido Key, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach.