Lillian Optimist Club Christmas Parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a quick trip to Lillian recently to participate in the annual Optimist Club Christmas Parade. More than 50 entries participated. Best Overall winner is the Lillian Recreational Park Christmas Train. Most Enthusiastic went to Gulf Coast Dance. Most Creative was Dennis Newell’s homemade Blue Angel representation and Spirit of Lillian went to the Lillian Community Club.