Pottery Central World Headquarters Open House

Potter Steve Dark, resident artist and CEO of Pottery Central World Headquarters in Gulf Shores, hosted fellow Gulf Shores based artists Kristen Piere (oil painting), Kevin Cobb (pastel drawings) and JD Swiger (Upcycled Ocean Trash) at a holiday open house featuring homemade treats, grog from Big Beach Brewery and tasteful tunes from Destiny Brown and Rachel Lane. “It was a little nerve racking dealing with the weather. But it was a good response and everybody wants to do it again next year. So, I guess we will do that,’’ Dark said.