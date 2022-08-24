Lizards Of All Sizes Call Al. Gulf Coast Zoo Home

Lizards come in all shapes and sizes. Some species of lizards only have two legs or even no legs and some have horns, fins, spiky tails, or frills! They also have a variety of different diets, and live in all sorts of different habitats. A few are even venomous. Come by and see them and all of the amazing animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo any day of the week from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The zoo is located at 20499 Oak Rd E in Gulf Shores. Zoo memberships are available, and a list of upcoming zoo fundraising events and activities can be found online at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org. Pictured are a few of the zoo resident. Martin is a Saharan Uromastyx. He is one of the first faces you see in the reptile house. Unlike our other lizards, he enjoys eating a variety of seeds as a main part of his diet. Tiko is a Prehensile-tailed Skink. While most of our reptiles live alone, prehensile-tailed skinks live in family groups called a circulus, where every member looks out for one another. Kira is Tiko’s bestie. Robert is a Argus Monitor. Monitor lizards are so intelligent that keepers regularly give him puzzle feeders to solve as enrichment. Emma is the zoo’s resident Green Iguana. She’s a very old lady, so she enjoys napping in her basking spot on her favorite log and eating hibiscus flowers for a treat.