City of Foley’s Leslie Gahagan earns state conservation award

Leslie Gahagan, Environmental and Nature Parks Director for the City of Foley, is the recipient of the Water Conservationist of the Year Award, the most prestigious conservation award presented by the Alabama Wildlife Federation.

For over 40 years, the award has been presented to individuals and organizations that make great contributions to the conservation of wildlife and related natural resources upon which all life depends.

“It is a very high achievement for her. She is well known across our county and is now recognized at the State level for her efforts in water conservation for our area and the state,’’ said Mayor Ralph Hellmich. “She is a treasure for our City and her love for what she does shows in many ways.”

Leslie’s job includes management of the city’s programs at Graham Creek Preserve.

Growing up fishing and swimming in Wolf Creek, Leslie has a special passion for the Wolf Bay area. In 1998, she became a member of Alabama Water Watch and eventually, president of Wolf Bay Water Watch. Through her tireless leadership efforts, Wolf Bay was designated as an Outstanding Alabama Water in 2007. She has also served on the Baldwin County Environmental Advisory Committee since 1993. For over 10 years, she has served as co-Chair of the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program’s Community Action Committee.

As one of her peers stated, “She is always willing to step up and do what is right to protect coastal Alabama waters and natural resources. Awards like this are meant to honor people like Leslie.”