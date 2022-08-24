Main Street Foley presented three awards at state conference

Foley Main Street’s district brought home awards for Excellence in Business Development, Excellence in Fundraising and Excellence in Historic Preservation during the recent Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence Banquet in Opelika this month.

The Excellence in Business Development award recognizes outstanding efforts to improve the district business climate, fill market gaps, create new markets, incentives, retention and recruitment efforts.

The Downtown Foley Historic Tour secured an Excellence in Preservation Award. This award recognizes outstanding local efforts to preserve a local Main Street District history, preservation education efforts such as walking tours and historic designations. In partnership with the City of Foley and the Alabama Historic Commission, a historic downtown walking tour booklet of eleven stops and a companion self-guided walking tour was created.

Pictured: Jo Wylly; City of Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich; Foley Main Street Executive Director Darrelyn Dunmore; Foley Main Street President Chad Watkins, WAS Design; Board member Kristin Hellmich, OWA; City of Foley Executive Director of Infrastructure and Development Wayne Dyess, and Foley Main Street Sponsor Charles Weber, Thompson Engineering.