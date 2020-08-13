Local memory & balance testing group cancels all events at least through fall

TESTING 1,2,3 is a local volunteer group that has been offering free Memory Screenings and Balance Testing to residents and visitors to South Baldwin County. It has decided not to hold events this fall. Since 2015 the group has offered these free services to seniors and over a thousand have participated in that time frame.

Since almost all of the volunteers in the group are seniors and those they serve are seniors, it was decided that with the Covid – 19 problems in Baldwin County, it is in the best interest of everyone not to hold events this fall.

“Hopefully, things will be better and we’ll be back in business for the Snowbird Season next February,’’ said Sam Strite. “In the meantime, if anyone would like a free memory screening, it is possible to get one through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

“With the information below, all you need to do is make an appointment, have the necessary equipment and you will be good to go. We hope to see you in 2021.’’

AFA’s memory screening department is now offering free, confidential memory screenings every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) through secure video-conference technology. Screenings take approximately 10-15 minutes and are conducted in real-time, one-on-one.

Everyone is welcome to take part in the program: There are no minimum age or insurance requirements to get screened. All that’s needed is a computer, smartphone or tablet containing a webcam and internet capability. Make an