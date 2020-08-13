Alabama State Parks introduce new online campground reservation system
After a two week hiatus to prepare for the launch of a new camping reservation system, online reservations are again being accepted for campsites and cabins at Alabama State Parks. Utilizing feedback from guests, the software designers have created a new, user-friendly system that includes features allowing guests to create a customer account, view availability of camping and camper cabins for an entire year and make bookings at multiple parks.
