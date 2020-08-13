Orange Beach Community Theatre to present Beauty & The Beast Aug. 28-30

Orange Beach Community Theatre will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the Broadway musical, on Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday August 30 at 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. General admission is $15. Purchase tickets at our.show/obcommunitytheatre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday performance, and at 1:30 p.m. for the Sunday performance. Following social-distancing protocols, Event Center capacity will be well below 50 percent for each performance. CDC guidelines will be observed.

For more play info, contact Chase Morrisette, Director, at cmorrisette@orangebeachal.gov. For additional information on Orange Beach Community Theatre, visit the Orange Beach Community Theatre Facebook page.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.