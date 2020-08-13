Aug. 16 birthday fundraiser benefits Safe Harbor Animal Coalition

By John Mullen

Three guys sitting around on a Sunday afternoon at Oso at Bear Point Harbor were talking about upcoming birthdays and the need for a party. Orange Beach Marine Clean owner Tim House, John Mullen with the OBA Community Website and the Mullet Wrapper and Clay Connor of Hundred Dollar Car decided to put it together on Aug. 16 at noon at the OBMC shop.

House suggested a fundraiser and Safe Harbor Animal Coalition was brought in and is planning a silent auction and 50-50 raffle to raise money to help complete the surgical suite at its shelter on County Road 12 in Foley. Hundred Dollar Car will kick off the party at noon. The celebration is for Mullen’s birthday on Aug. 16, House’s birthday on Aug. 18 and Tim and Patricia House’s anniversary is Aug. 21.

A variety of meats will be provided including North Alabama chicken and white sauce. Everyone is invited to bring a side dish or dessert and/or contribute items to the silent auction.

Safe Harbor is a combination of the successful Trap, Neuter, Return programs from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley. They came together with the hopes of having a South Baldwin animal shelter and spay and neuter center. The shelter is almost ready for opening and money is being raised to add the surgical suite.

Contributions for the silent auction are from, among others, Perdido Beach Resort, Oso at Bear Point Harbor, Pleasure Island Parasail, the Undertow, OB Vapors, CBD Pharmer, Bun Runners, Rouses, Ruby Slipper, Doc’s Seafood, Duck’s Diner, Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina, Playa at Sportsman Marina, Pleasure Island Tiki Bar, Big Mike’s Steakhouse, De Soto’s Seafood Kitchen, Flora-Bama, Island Time Daiquiri Bar and Pizza, The Meat Mart, LuLu’s, Tacky Jacks, Wildflowers Boutique, Blalock’s Seafood Market, Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Luna’s Eat & Drink, BuzzCatz Coffee and Sweets, GTs By the Bay, Wallace Boat Rentals, The Brick Oven Pizzeria, Caribe Marina,

Gift baskets for the auction were donated by Theresia Mullen and Pat Lynch, among others.