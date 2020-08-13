Home / More Aug 12 NEWS / OWA hosts August 22 Community Safety Day

By on August 13, 2020

Head to Downtown OWA on Saturday, August 22 from 4-6 p.m. for Community Safety day. The annual event features free and interactive live demonstrations with local first responders and public safety officers.
Get a real-life hands-on experience with the brave professionals who keep our community safe every day. Live demonstrations and interactive displays will be in the streets of Downtown OWA (admission free).
For more info, go to visitowa.com.

