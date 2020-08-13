Food distribution drive-thru at Flora-Bama on August 15

The Central Flora-Bama Church, the Flora-Bama and Feeding The Gulf Coast are once again partnering to present Hope for the Coast, a free food drive-thru on Saturday, August 15.

This “Stop, Pop, Drop & Roll” food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of the Flora-Bama at 17401 Perdido Key Drive, right on the Florida-Alabama State Line.

Items included: veggies, fruit, pork, chicken, fish, eggs, cheese, milk and more.

This event and assistance is for all of our Gulf Coast residents and communities.