Bodenhamer Center pool back open for members over 15

After extensive renovations, Bodenhamer Recreation Center is back open to members over the age of 15 for lap swimming. No recreational swimming will be allowed until further notice.

The pool area improvements include a new concrete deck, improved drainage and new pool deck tiling as well as aquatic non-slip tile in the locker rooms.

Restrictions will be in place to abide by Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home health order.