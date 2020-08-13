Tanger Outlet offering virtual shopping concierge service

Tanger Factory Outlet Center has launched a virtual shopping concierge service that gives shoppers the best of outlet shopping without leaving home. Shoppers can shop remotely for their favorite brands, styles and outlet value deals across multiple retailers via onsite shopping specialists and stylists. The new program serves to drive in-store sales for brands and retailers, functioning as a digital, service-minded extension of the brick-and-mortar retail experience. More info: tangeroutlets.com.

Tanger is also open for in-person shopping in accordance with local, state and CDC regulations, having implemented a wide range of safety protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Shopper program provides a range of services, from finding a specific product to customer styling, all at no cost to shoppers. It also gives shoppers the ability to access Tanger’s entire portfolio, not just the center in Foley. Shoppers simply fill out a virtual shopping form, detailing their preferences.