Local Model A Club meets July 10 at Mama Lou’s

By Jim Quinlan

On Saturday July 10 at 10:30 a.m., the Gulf Coast Model A Club will meet at Mama Lou’s restaurant (22288 Pine St.) in Robertsdale. We are Model A Ford enthusiasts who restore and enjoy touring with these old cars. Contact Jim Quinlan for questions at 727-265-0381 or visit gulfcoastmodelaclub.net.

