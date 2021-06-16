WSRE’s Beyond The Menu spotlights Baldwin

Baldwin County restaurants will be showcased on new WSRE program, “Beyond the Menu.” The series spotlights restaurants making exemplary contributions to regional cuisine and food culture. The episode spotlighting four Baldwin County restaurants will premiere on WSRE at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

This new episode, hosted by Sherri Hemminghaus Weeks, will feature interviews with the following chefs and restauranteurs about what inspires their unique menu offerings and their personal journeys in the food industry:

• Chef Cory Garrison at Southern Roots in The Grand Hotel (Point Clear).

• Ephraim Kadish at Local & Company Food + Drink (Foley).

• Leck Lilayuva at Big Fish (Orange Beach).

• Tamara Wintzell at Tamara’s Downtown (Fairhope).

To enhance the dining out experience for WSRE supporters, vouchers for a chef’s choice menu item and wine pairing at each of the featured restaurants is offered with a $100 donation to the WSRE-TV Foundation. Donations are accepted online at wsre.org/beyondthemenu.

This program is sponsored in part by Rouses Markets and the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce. For sponsorship information, call Tracie Hodson at 850-484-1246.