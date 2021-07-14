Mary Law named new principal at Orange Beach Elementary

Veteran educator and Orange Beach resident Mary Catherine Law (pictured) has been named principal at Orange Beach Elementary School.

“Orange Beach Elementary is an amazing school as reflected by the test scores, community support and the multiple times it has been given the Safest School in Alabama award. While all of the accolades are impressive, the people are truly what make this school extraordinary,’’ Law said.

The mother of three girls who attended Orange Beach Elementary, Law said she and her husband moved to Orange Beach because of its educational program, values and community.

For the past three years, Law was an sssistant principal at Robertsdale Elementary. She has a degree from Auburn and masters from USA and is currently in the doctorate program in educational leadership at Auburn.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be a part of the Orange Beach Elementary School community, now in a different role,’’ she said. “Knowledge is key. When we know better, we do better. As an educator, I’ve taught multiple grades at the elementary level in Mobile and Baldwin County.

“When you walk through the doors of the school, I hope the smiles, smell of crayons, the sound of laughter and a handshake make you feel welcome,’’ she added. “My focus is on the emo